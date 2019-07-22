Kuwait calls for restraint after Iran seized British tanker

22 July 2019 00:55 (UTC+04:00)

Kuwait said on Sunday that it “follows with extreme concern” the latest escalation in the Gulf region, after Iran seized a British tanker, Kuwait’s news agency (KUNA) reported, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Kuwait also stressed that “the continuation of such acts will increase tensions, expose maritime safety to a direct threat, which requires the international community to intensify its efforts to contain the escalation.”

Kuwait called on all parties to exercise restraint and respect international maritime law to ensure maritime security in the region.

