Brazil kicks off complex U.S. trade deal talks

1 August 2019 03:00 (UTC+04:00)

Brazil has begun negotiating a trade agreement with the United States, the South American country’s economy minister said on Wednesday, kicking off knotty talks between longstanding competitors whose leaders want closer commercial ties, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Speaking in Brasilia after meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the United States was eager for a deal and the chance to sell Latin America’s largest economy more goods, including ethanol.

Brazil and the United States compete in key areas like agriculture, making it likely the trade talks will be fraught and long-lasting. Brazil is also part of South America’s Mercosur customs union, which would have to be involved in any tariff reductions.

Yet far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, along with Guedes and his team, have pledged to bring down trade barriers, open up the economy and make Brazilian business more competitive.

Since his election last year, Bolsonaro has sought to build close ties with U.S. leader Donald Trump, an ideological ally who favors bilateral commercial pacts over multilateral deals.

After meeting with Ross, Bolsonaro echoed his concerns over potential “pitfalls” in a trade deal recently struck between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc that includes Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

On Tuesday, Ross said the trade deal between Mercosur and the European Union, reached in principle last month, should avoid “poison pills” that would obstruct a possible U.S. accord.

Marcos Troyjo, Brazil’s deputy economy minister for foreign trade, said it would be possible to negotiate a trade accord with the United States that does not include changes to tariffs, adding that negotiations will begin with non-tariff areas.

Brazil is considering renewing in September a zero-tariff quota for 600,000 tonnes of ethanol imports per year that has been filled almost entirely by U.S. supplies, Troyjo said.

Brazil is also committed to establishing an import quota for 750,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat a year without tariffs, he said.

Ross on Tuesday reaffirmed U.S. support for Brazil to join the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, a club of the world’s leading market economies. Membership in the OECD would give Brazil a seal of approval that many institutional investors need to invest in the country, Troyjo said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Brazil Embraer's deliveries of commercial jets continue to fall in second quarter
Other News 30 July 17:45
Paraguayan FM, ambassador resign over secret deal with Brazil
Other News 30 July 07:27
Death toll in Brazil prison massacre rises to 57 with over a dozen decapitated
Other News 30 July 04:35
BP creating world-class bioenergy company
Oil&Gas 22 July 14:54
Brazil's Bolsonaro says government may cut worker protections to boost job creation
World 22 July 00:47
Brazil's Bolsonaro says government must cut another 2.5 billion reais
World 21 July 00:50
Latest
6 security members killed in 2 attacks in central Iraq
World 03:34
Ronaldo, Messi among nominees for Best FIFA Men's Player honor
World 03:27
Qarabag pass through Dundalk into UEFA Champions League 3rd qualifying round
Society 02:30
Measles outbreak claims 100 lives in NE Nigeria
World 01:55
20 killed as heavy rains batter Pakistan's Karachi
World 00:56
US military jet crashes near Death Valley, California
World 31 July 23:59
U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea missile launches: diplomats
World 31 July 23:24
Fed cuts rates for first time since 2008
World 31 July 22:52
Pilot error believed to be cause of SSJ crash at Sheremetyevo, says source
World 31 July 22:49