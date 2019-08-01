Climate change to boost number of wildfires each year, says expert

1 August 2019 07:42 (UTC+04:00)

Climate change will aggravate the situation with wildfires in coming years and so adaptation remains on the agenda, Maksim Yakovenko, the head of the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The key issue was forest firefighting, so I would like to say that the situation will be worsening each year because climate change is evident everywhere, even here in Russia," Yakovenko said after an emergency meeting chaired by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Yakovenko pointed out that in north Russia the situation was becoming even worse than in other regions, as temperatures in some Siberian regions had already exceeded average levels by 8 to 10 degree Centigrade.

"It means that in the future we will be facing lasting heatwaves, drying soils, and so the temperatures will be rising, not exponentially, but at a significant pace, higher than on average across the world. That is why, the climatic situation will deteriorate there," he said concluding that the factor should be taken into consideration and "we should get adapted," in particular, fire safety should be in the focus of attention.

According to information provided by the Federal Aerial Forest Protection Service on July 31, nearly 2.8 million hectares of forest are burning in the hard-to-reach areas. Wildfires covered the largest area in Yakutia where the fires are raging on 1.1 million hectares of taiga as well as on more than one million hectares in the Krasnoyarsk region and about 700,000 hectares in the Irkutsk region. At least 2,700 personnel, 390 vehicles and 28 aircraft are involved in firefighting efforts to extinguish huge forest fires in Siberia.

Emergencies were declared in four Russian regions: in the Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk regions and in one district of Buryatia and in one district of Yakutia. On Wednesday, following an instruction of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ten planes and ten helicopters of the Russian Defense Ministry joined the firefighting efforts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New Zealand's Ardern says plight of Pacific Islanders should spur climate action
Other News 18 July 15:04
Climate activists disrupt British cities with 'summer uprising'
Other News 15 July 16:11
China to continue efforts to tackle climate change: Premier Li
China 11 July 21:12
G20 members at odds over climate change for summit meeting
Other News 27 June 10:58
Climate protesters interrupt speech by UK finance minister
Other News 21 June 14:43
EU leaders may toughen climate goal for 2050, haggle over top jobs
Other News 20 June 17:28
Latest
Kazakhstan eyes new 'green' projects (Exclusive)
Economy 08:00
Amazon in talks to buy stake in India's Reliance Retail: ET
World 07:29
4 killed, 3 trapped in SW China coal mine blast
World 06:50
US 'has intelligence Hamza bin Laden is dead'
World 06:02
Trump offers Putin help with Siberian wildfires
World 05:22
Iran's FM dismisses U.S. fresh sanctions
World 05:01
37 treated for minor burns, ExxonMobil plant fire in southern U.S. isolated
World 04:36
8 dead in shooting at Mexican Caribbean resort
World 04:27
6 security members killed in 2 attacks in central Iraq
World 03:34