Hong Kong protests descend into chaos during citywide strike

5 August 2019 23:22 (UTC+04:00)

Hong Kong protesters have clashed with police and fought off a group of men armed with poles as the city’s political unrest continues, Trend reports citing The Guardian.

A citywide strike accompanied by rallies in seven districts descended into chaos on Monday evening as thousands of protesters fanned out across the city, occupying roads, disrupting traffic, and vandalising police stations and other public buildings.

Riot police fired teargas, rubber bullets, sponge grenades and pepper spray on protesters in at least seven locations, including a main area near the government headquarters. Residential neighbourhoods were shrouded with clouds of teargas and residents were seen yelling at police or hurrying away.

In a predominately pro-Beijing neighbourhood, North Point, a group of men armed with wooden rods began beating protesters, in scenes reminiscent of an attack on commuters last month in Yuen Long by suspected gang members.

One witness, a 33-year-old hotel employee who only wanted to give his surname, Cheung, said a group of about 20 men with wooden rods, some in white T-shirts, had approached the protesters. “Both sides were shouting at each other and they rushed toward us and beat us … hitting with wooden rods and eventually their fists,” he said.

Earlier in the day, two taxis and a private car drove through crowds of protesters who had set up roadblocks, injuring at least one person. In Sha Tin, in Hong Kong’s New Territories, protesters grabbed bricks they had dug up and chased after a taxi that had narrowly missed running over demonstrators.

