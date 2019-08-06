Proton-M upper stage successfully separates from third stage

6 August 2019 04:57 (UTC+04:00)

The upper stage of the Proton-M carrier rocket with Russian Defense Ministry's satellite has successfully separated from the third stage, the ministry's press service said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The upper stage of the Proton-M carrier rocket with the Briz-M booster and Russian Defense Ministry's spacecraft has successfully separated from the third stage of the Proton-M heavy carrier rocket at 1:06am local time," the press service said.

The press service added that the spacecraft will be delivered to the orbit by the Briz-M booster in the next few hours.

The Proton-M carrier rocket was launched from the Baikonur spaceport at 12:56am. At 1:01am, the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces assumed control over the carrier rocket. Preparations for the launch and the launch itself were carried out successfully. Ground automated control systems were used to supervise the launch and flight of the carrier rocket.

In February, first deputy commander of Russian Aerospace Defense Forces Igor Morozov said that the last launch of Russian Defense Ministry's spacecraft from the Baikonur spaceport will be carried out in 2019. After that, military satellites will be launched from the Plesetsk spaceport, he added.

