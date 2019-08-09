Thousands of train passengers stranded as all lines blocked at London station

Thousands of train passengers were being stranded on Thursday afternoon as all services in and out of London Euston Station have been suspended due to a signal failure, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

All trains departing Euston, London's fifth busiest station, are currently showing as delayed or cancelled.

National Rail said there is a fault with the station's signalling system, which is expected to disrupt services until 8 p.m. this evening.

National Rail is an unincorporated association whose membership consists of the passenger train operating companies of England, Scotland and Wales.

Trains have also been cancelled at other stations around the UK, including Manchester, as they are unable to travel to Euston.

Customers for stations to Watford Junction can use their ticket on Chiltern Railways, London Northwestern, London Underground, Thameslink and Southern services.

However, National Rail confirmed at around 5:13 p.m. BST that all lines are open and services will now begin to return to normal.

Thousands of the commuters congregated at the station as boards showed up rafts of cancellations.

Disruption is still to be expected and trains may still be cancelled, delayed up to 60 minutes or revised.

Passengers had been advised to find alternative routes. Meanwhile, British Transport Police said it had "officers on hand for reassurance."

Virgin Trains advised people to travel Friday where possible due to the issues.

"We're currently expecting severe delays, alterations and cancellations to services in/out of London Euston," said a statement.

"This is due to a fault with the signalling system causing all lines to be blocked at Euston until further notice," the statement said. "We'd advise you to travel tomorrow where possible."

On Thursday night, National Rail said it expects disruption to continue "until the end of the day."

A statement said: "Services are beginning to return to normal, however, major disruption is still to be expected and trains may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes or revised."

Disrupted passengers spoke of "chaos" due to the delays and many people warned others to avoid the station.

A statement from London Euston said: "Power has been restored at Euston and signals are now working again."

"We're sorry to passengers as significant disruption is expected while trains get back to normal," it said.

