2 killed, 5 injured in rebel attack in Colombia

11 August 2019 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Two leaders of died and five others, including a minor, were injured on Saturday during a rebel group attack in Cauca, a southwest coastal department of Colombia, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Members of the local indigenous guard, who are considered an authority amongst indigenous communities, were shot in a rural zone between the municipalities of Caloto and Toribio when they were traveling on a bus, said Oscar Ocampo, the governor of Cauca.

The attack was attributed to dissidents of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

"The FARC dissidents do not control this department and they have to leave," said Ombudsman Carlos Negret, urging the FARC dissidents to respect the indigenous guard.

The National Indigenous Organization of Colombia declared a state of emergency following the "systemic murder" of indigenous leaders in Cauca.

The FARC signed a peace deal with the government in 2016 and has since renounced violence and transformed into a political party, yet some members refused to give up their criminal activities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 7 children killed in weekend attack in NW Syria
World 9 July 05:46
Three killed in Burkina Faso church attack - reports
Other News 26 May 20:39
6 killed as gunmen attack church in Burkina Faso
Other News 12 May 20:39
Gunmen attack hotel in Pakistani port city of Gwadar: officials
World 11 May 18:25
Hackers steal $41 million worth of bitcoin from Binance cryptocurrency exchange
World 8 May 09:55
US embassy warns more attacks in Sri Lanka possible this weekend
US 26 April 06:15
Latest
Industrial production grows in Baku
Economy 13:00
Over 200 foreign investors make investments in Iranian industrial enterprises
Economy 12:40
Floods claim around 115 lives in India's western coastal states
World 12:37
Iran to put up crude oil for sale at Energy Exchange soon
Business 12:12
Iran exports vegetables worth $1.2B last Iranian year
Business 12:01
Iran discloses volume of wheat bought from farmers
Economy 11:40
Russian PM to visit Turkmenistan for participation in Caspian Economic Forum
World 11:02
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:12
Head of Baku Network taking part in 1st Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)
Politics 10:10