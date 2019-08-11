Heavy rain and landslides hit Kerala, India

11 August 2019 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

The state of Kerala in southern India has witnessed heavy rain and flooding in several areas, killing 57 people and forcing over 165,000 more to flee to relief camps in order to save their lives, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to Chief Minister of the State Pinarayi Vijayan, 57 people have been killed in surging water and landslides that washed away several hamlets.

A video posted by a journalist from a local daily shows horrific footage of landslides with mountains of rocks and trees in Kurichiarmala, part of the hardest hit area, Wayanad District.

Rahul Gandhi, national opposition party leader and former Chief of Indian National Congress who represents the Wayanad constituency in Parliament, has tweeted he would be visiting the district for the next few days.

Several rivers in the state have overflown their banks, including the Kuntipuzha, which flows through Silent Valley National Park. At least two elephants have been washed away by the river's surging floodwaters.

The situation along the west coast of India – Karnataka, Maharashtra still remains grim, with the country's armed forces and national disaster relief force helping local administration in rescue missions.

