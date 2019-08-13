Dead migrant found on rubber boat by AFM

A migrant was found dead while a second one was found in critical condition aboard a blue rubber boat during a search and rescue operation by the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A photo was released by the AFM on Tuesday showing the body of a man who was found dead in a rubber boat. The migrant who was found in critical condition can be seen kneeling over the dead body. There is no sign of food or water on the boat.

AFM coordinated the search and rescue operation after they were informed early Monday evening.

Malta's Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said that the lone survivor was found "lying over the corpse" of another migrant. This is what AFM does every day, but "We cannot do this alone", Farrugia said.

The lone survivor was taken to hospital. It is not known at what time the man died.

