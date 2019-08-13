Dead migrant found on rubber boat by AFM

13 August 2019 20:02 (UTC+04:00)

A migrant was found dead while a second one was found in critical condition aboard a blue rubber boat during a search and rescue operation by the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A photo was released by the AFM on Tuesday showing the body of a man who was found dead in a rubber boat. The migrant who was found in critical condition can be seen kneeling over the dead body. There is no sign of food or water on the boat.

AFM coordinated the search and rescue operation after they were informed early Monday evening.

Malta's Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia said that the lone survivor was found "lying over the corpse" of another migrant. This is what AFM does every day, but "We cannot do this alone", Farrugia said.

The lone survivor was taken to hospital. It is not known at what time the man died.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Eight migrants evacuated from rescue ship to Malta
Other News 00:34
45 illegal immigrants rescued off Libya's western coast
Other News 10 August 03:15
40 migrants aboard rescue ship disembarked in Malta
Other News 4 August 16:35
Libyan navy rescues 62 illegal immigrants off western Libyan coast
World 4 August 02:35
75 illegal immigrants rescued from western Libyan coast
Other News 2 August 08:47
Dozens of migrants still stuck on vessel in Italy port
World 29 July 04:38
Latest
Azerbaijan’s defense minister visits foremost military units (PHOTO)
Society 21:15
IFC to expand co-op with Uzbekistan in energy sector, agriculture (Exclusive)
Economy 21:00
Fourth stage of “Sniper Frontier" contest held (PHOTO)
Society 19:29
Huawei braced for US sanctions and will thrive under pressure, predicts expert
World 19:05
Foreign power was behind cyber attack on Czech ministry: Senate
World 18:18
Kremlin: Russia-Iran-Azerbaijan summit to be held when presidents’ schedules permit
Politics 17:09
U.S. President Trump asked Japan PM to buy farm products
Other News 15:26
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva awarded Russian Order of Friendship
Politics 15:19
Petkim increases output
Oil&Gas 15:16