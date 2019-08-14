7 killed in heavy rains in central Sudan

14 August 2019 05:45 (UTC+04:00)

A total of seven people were killed and two others injured on Tuesday due to heavy rains that hit wide areas of Gezira State in central Sudan, official SUNA news agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Six people were killed at Rufa town and one at Zurga um Saeed village in Gezira State," the report said.

It said the heavy rains affected over ten villages in the state, causing many houses to collapse.

Most states of Sudan have been witnessing heavy rains which caused many houses to collapse and cut off main roads, including the road linking El Obeid town with the capital Khartoum.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Hundreds stuck in India's financial capital Mumbai
Other News 5 August 17:56
20 killed as heavy rains batter Pakistan's Karachi
World 1 August 00:56
Monsoon rains kill 30 people in Nepal, others missing
Other News 13 July 18:10
Heavy rains in India kill 27, cripple financial capital
Other News 2 July 10:18
Heavy rain leaves 13 dead, 2 missing in China
China 13 June 23:52
More than 60 dead in South Africa after heavy rains
Other News 25 April 00:35
Latest
Measles infections in 2019 have nearly tripled from previous year - WHO
World 06:40
Hong Kong airport reopens after overnight clashes, mass protests
World 06:25
Nigeria issues Ebola alert to airlines
World 05:04
New Ebola drugs in DRC show up to 90 pct survival rate: WHO
World 04:51
U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade higher
World 04:41
U.S. FTC chief says regulator is prepared to break up big tech firms: Bloomberg
World 04:00
Honda says it will stop making autos in Argentina in 2020
World 03:18
Google, Facebook, Amazon to testify in U.S. against French digital tax
World 02:56
Google's jobs search draws antitrust complaints from rivals
World 02:10