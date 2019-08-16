Iran tanker can leave when ready, U.S. legal block still looms

16 August 2019 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

An Iranian tanker detained in Gibraltar for breaching EU sanctions could be allowed to leave on Friday, though a last minute U.S. legal bid to halt it could yet end up back in court, the territory’s first minister said, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Gibraltar decided on Thursday to free the tanker, but did not immediately indicate when or if the ship would set sail after the United States launched a last-minute legal bid to hold it.

“She is able to leave as soon as she organizes the logistics necessary in order to sail a ship of that size wherever it’s going next,” Fabian Picardo told BBC Radio. “Could be today, could be tomorrow.”

Asked about the U.S. request, he said: “Those will be determinations made purely objectively and independently by those authorities and then subject to once again the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Gibraltar. It could go back to the court absolutely.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran tanker may leave Gibraltar on Friday, U.S. legal bid still looms
Other News 12:03
Expert: Implementing coupon system in Iran causes ambiguities
Economy 11:05
Iran purchases nearly 90,000 tons of tea
Business 10:48
Oil rises as U.S. retail sales ease recession fears
Other News 10:20
Iran's auto parts manufacturers face financial challenges
Economy 10:06
Trump has privately talked about U.S. purchase of Greenland
US 09:28
Latest
Kazakhstan sees trade turnover decrease with EAEU partners
Economy 12:07
List of visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens updated
Tourism 12:05
Iran tanker may leave Gibraltar on Friday, U.S. legal bid still looms
Other News 12:03
Over 100 tons of gasoline sold at Uzbek Commodity Exchange
Economy 11:58
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for repo transactions
Finance 11:53
Tourism income decreases by $57.8M in Georgia
Tourism 11:44
TAP works in Greece, Albania nearing completion
Oil&Gas 11:31
Seadrill venture in $656 million Qatar rig contract
Arab World 11:31
TAP to help Europe shift to economy with low carbon-dioxide share
Oil&Gas 11:24