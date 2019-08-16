15 dead, 13 injured in armed attacks in Myanmar

Fifteen people have been killed with 13 others injured in Thursday's armed attacks launched by three armed groups in Myanmar, an official from Myanmar President's Office told a press briefing on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The deaths included three civilians, three police personnel and nine military servicemen while the injured included 10 civilians, two police personnel and one military serviceman, said U Zaw Htay, spokesperson of Myanmar President's Office.

The armed groups -- Arakan Army (AA), Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) -- launched artillery shells at five places in Mandalay region and Shan state in early hours of Thursday.

In Pyin Oo Lwin of Mandalay region, Defense Services Technological Academy (DSTA) and a toll gate near exit gate of Pyin Oo Lwin town were attacked at about 5:30 a.m. local time.

The simultaneous attacks were also launched at a Gote Twin police outpost, a toll gate, a narcotic checkpoint and a local battalion headquarters in Nawnghkio township on Thursday morning.

As the Gote Twin bridge was blown up, halting the traffic on communication route from Mandalay to Lashio, efforts to construct a double lane Bailey bridge within five days are underway, said the Construction Ministry's release.

