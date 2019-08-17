Pirates kidnap eight crew members in raid on German ship off Cameroon

17 August 2019 04:28 (UTC+04:00)

Pirates have kidnapped eight crew members of a German-owned ship in a raid on the vessel off the coast of Cameroon, the Hamburg-based company that owns the ship said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

MC-Schiffahrt said in a statement on its website that it had assembled an emergency team and was cooperating with local authorities in the West African country to deal with the incident, which happened late on Wednesday.

It said the ship, the MarMalaita, had 12 crew members on board at the time of the abduction.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pirates kidnap 12 crew from Swiss ship off Nigeria
Other News 24 September 2018 04:28
Pirates raid oil tanker off Malaysia, take away three crew
Other News 23 April 2014 15:48
Latest
U.S. removes some Chinese furniture, modems from planned 10% tariffs
World 04:45
Libya reopens southern airport closed since 2014
World 03:55
Canada awards multi-billion contract to General Dynamics as election looms
World 03:32
FIFA bans former Nigerian football coach for life
World 02:49
Argentina central bank faces peso test ahead of October election
World 01:51
Iran tanker shifts position but still at anchor off Gibraltar
World 01:43
Mexico to deport U.S. citizen suspected of supporting 'violent jihad'
World 00:42
Amazon.com defeats IRS appeal in U.S. tax dispute
World 00:38
5.4-magnitude quake hits off the coast of Oregon - USGS
World 16 August 23:46