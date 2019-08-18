DPRK warns U.S.-S. Korea joint military drills would bring "disastrous consequences"

18 August 2019 00:38 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. and South Korean authorities keep staging joint military drills despite warnings from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), which would bring disastrous consequences, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"This is an open denial and an outright challenge to the historic DPRK-U.S. joint statement in which commitments were made to establish new DPRK-U.S. relations and build lasting and durable peace-keeping mechanism on the Korean Peninsula," the KCNA said.

The joint military exercises "are not favorable for building mutual trust and can entail countermeasures by the DPRK as they still take the DPRK for an imaginary enemy" and "may render tense the situation on the Korean Peninsula again," the KCNA quoted some local experts as saying.

It also said that the U.S. government committed to stop the joint military exercises at the Singapore DPRK-U.S. summit, but the United States, together with South Korean authorities, is resorting to the military action to openly put pressure on the DPRK.

"The right answer for removing all the potential and direct threats posed to the security of our state is the constant development of powerful physical means and their deployment for an actual war," the KCNA said.

"The U.S. should keep in mind that our repeated warnings are not hot air," it warned.

The United States has over 28,000 soldiers stationed in South Korea. The joint military exercises conducted by U.S. and South Korean military forces this year kicked off on Aug. 5 and are scheduled to end on Aug. 20.

In an earlier report, the KCNA said that the DPRK top leader Kim Jong Un supervised the "perfect" test-fire of new weapon on Friday morning. It was the sixth round of launches since July 25.

The DPRK on Friday fired two unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast into the sea, according to South Korea's military.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan to modernize Bukhara oil refinery in three stages
Oil&Gas 16 August 15:49
DPRK fires two projectiles
Other News 16 August 04:30
US to eclipse Qatar, Australia as largest LNG exporter
Oil&Gas 15 August 16:36
Uzbekistan, South Korea sign about 10 memorandums
Economy 15 August 11:45
South Korea urges dialogue with Japan on World War Two anniversary
Other News 15 August 09:46
Second U.S.-Azerbaijan agricultural forum to be held in Oklahoma
Business 15 August 09:06
Latest
Israel intercepts two out of three rockets launched from Gaza - IDF
Israel 01:21
Bomb, illegal valves damage Colombia's Transandino pipeline
Other News 17 August 23:59
Italy says six EU states will take in Open Arms migrants
Europe 17 August 23:15
EU's Juncker cuts holiday short for urgent surgery: statement
Europe 17 August 22:28
FDI inflows remains key source of financing in Georgia (Exclusive)
Economy 17 August 22:00
278 migrants rescued off coast of Libya's capital
Other News 17 August 21:17
Sudan's military signs final power transition deal with opposition
Other News 17 August 20:27
Turkmenistan receives orders for export of its agricultural products
Economy 17 August 19:45
7 killed, 4 missing as ship catches fire in central Indonesia
Other News 17 August 19:30