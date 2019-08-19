Japan's exports down for eighth month, sales to China slump as recession fears grow

19 August 2019 06:24 (UTC+04:00)

Japan’s exports slipped for an eighth month in July, while manufacturers’ confidence turned negative for the first time in over six years as China-bound sales slumped again in a fresh sign the Sino-U.S. trade war could tip the economy into recession, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The gloomy data underscored the challenge for Japanese policymakers worried that prolonged weakness in external demand will drive a sharp economic downturn at home.

Exports in July fell 1.6% from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, dragged down by China-bound shipments of car parts and semiconductor production equipment. That compared with a 2.2% decrease expected by economists.

It marked the longest run of declines in exports since a 14-month stretch from October 2015 to November 2016. Yet there was some glimmer of hope for shippers, as export volume rose 1.5% in July year-on-year - the first positive reading in nine months.

Separately, the Reuters Tankan survey showed Japanese manufacturers’ business confidence turned negative for the first time since April 2013 in August.

The negative reading underlined the darkening outlook for the Japanese economy even as the most recent quarter showed a welcome improvement. Gross domestic product grew faster than expected in April-June to mark the third straight quarter of expansion, as robust domestic consumption and business investment offset the negative contribution from external demand.

Though service-sector activity remains firm in Japan, simmering international trade tensions have caused manufacturers’ sentiment to worsen.

Analysts at Capital Economics said they expect imports will continue to outpace exports as consumers are seen bringing forward demand ahead of a planned sales tax hike in October.

“The upshot is that net trade may remain a drag on growth in the third quarter,” the analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
JV of KazTransGas attracts loan from international banks
Oil&Gas 16 August 17:45
Japan intends to expand investment co-op with Uzbekistan
Economy 15 August 09:58
South Korea urges dialogue with Japan on World War Two anniversary
Other News 15 August 09:46
Over 400,000 advised to evacuate as storm bears down on Japan
Other News 15 August 07:15
Japanese researchers build robotic tail to keep elderly upright
Other News 14 August 16:05
U.S. President Trump asked Japan PM to buy farm products
Other News 13 August 15:26
Latest
Apple CEO warns Trump about China tariffs, Samsung competition
World 05:32
U.N. pleads for more help to relieve Venezuelan refugee crisis
World 04:55
Spain makes new offer to charity boat with migrants on board
World 04:10
Iran's Grace 1 oil tanker leaves Gibraltar
Iran 03:13
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Mariana Islands
World 03:05
Canary Islands authorities evacuate 4,000 as wildfire spreads
World 02:29
Islamic State claims Afghan wedding blast as families bury the dead
World 02:17
Hundreds of flights cancelled as thunderstorms hit Chicago
World 01:43
9 killed in gunmen attack in central Nigeria
World 01:10