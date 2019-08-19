28 arrested in football match riot in Prague

19 August 2019 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Police arrested 28 fans of Banik Ostrava football team in a riot after Banik lost a match in Prague, capital of the Czech Republic, on Sunday afternoon, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

At Sparta football arena, the fans attacked the organisers and firefighters and they took beer barrels from a fast food stall and threw them at other spectators.

Five organisers and one policeman were injured and one of the organisers had to be sent to hospital, according to a report of Czech News Agency.

Banik lost the first football league 2019 match against Sparta Praha 0:2 Sunday afternoon.

The matches between Sparta and Banik were considered risky because of possible fights between the fans.

Before the game, the fans of Banik Ostrava marched to the stadium with the accompany of police. The march and the match itself passed without serious problems. The riot began after Sparta won the match.

