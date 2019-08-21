A dozen passengers kidnapped in Cameroon's Far North region

21 August 2019 04:02 (UTC+04:00)

Unknown gunmen kidnapped a dozen passengers Tuesday afternoon in Cameroon's Far North region, according to security sources, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Local officials said they were abducted along a highway in Dabanga, a locality in Logone and Chari division of the region.

The Cameroon army is conducting a rescue mission to secure the safe release of the passengers, according to local police.

No armed group has claimed responsibility for the abduction but terror group Boko Haram and highway robbers are known to be operating in the region regularly.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Boko Haram militants kill four villagers in Cameroon's Far North region
World 2 August 21:47
1.3 mln people in Cameroon's Anglophone regions need humanitarian assistance: UN
Other News 23 July 08:02
Cameroon rep: Azerbaijan's contribution to protection of world cultural heritage - undeniable
Politics 2 July 12:32
3 civilians killed in attacks in Cameroon's restive Anglophone region
World 5 June 04:36
Cameroon goes to the polls as Biya seeks to extend 36-year rule
Other News 7 October 2018 04:55
Separatists have killed 84 troops since Sept. 2017: Cameroon
Other News 21 June 2018 04:00
Latest
Huge explosion hits ammunition depot near military air base in Iraq's Salahudin
Arab World 03:20
Sudan forms joint sovereign council
Other News 02:39
Trump plans to nominate Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan envoy to Russia
Russia 02:03
Intel unveils first artificial intelligence chip Springhill
World 01:22
Trump says appropriate to let Russia join Group of Seven
US 00:31
Oil steadies as hopes of easing trade tensions lend support
Oil&Gas 20 August 23:59
Pompeo says North Korea talks have not resumed as quickly as hoped
US 20 August 23:04
Italian prosecutor orders seizure of Open Arms rescue boat
Europe 20 August 22:08
Border crossing procedure on Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to be simplified
Society 20 August 21:53