2 killed in terrorist attack on check post in NW Pakistan

24 August 2019 22:27 (UTC+04:00)

A police check post in Pakistan's northwest Dera Ismail Khan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province came under attack on Saturday, with two people killed and three others injured, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the reports, around eight terrorists riding motorcycles opened fire on the security check post of police situated in the Drabin area of Dera Ismail Khan.

The police personnel deployed at the check post retaliated effectively, forcing them to flee from the scene.

No security personnel got hurt, said police. However, a private security guard of petrol pump located nearby the check post and a passerby died on the spot while three others sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Following the attack, the security forces and police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation in the area. However, no arrest has been made during the search operation so far.

All the bodies and injured have been shifted to a hospital in the city by the rescue teams. No group has claimed the attack yet.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian company to assemble equipment in Uzbekistan for export to Central Asia
Economy 22 August 16:15
2 policemen killed, 1 injured in firing in Pakistan's Islamabad
World 22 August 04:36
SCO heads of government to meet in Uzbekistan
Economy 21 August 13:12
6 killed in blast in NW Pakistan
Other News 18 August 19:54
Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan's position on Jammu and Kashmir issue consistent
Politics 15 August 18:17
China requests closed UNSC meeting on Kashmir
China 15 August 02:11
Latest
4 killed in road accident in north India
World 21:52
President Ilham Aliyev receives OIC Secretary General
Politics 21:22
Azerbaijan, Russia study development of joint tourism projects
Economy 21:00
Russia's Soyuz-14 to make 2nd attempt to dock at ISS on monday night
World 20:45
Global disputes set to jolt G7 summit in French resort
World 20:21
Tanzania's government says South Africa has impounded its Airbus passenger jet
World 19:30
Typhoon Bailu makes landfall in Taiwan, injures 2
World 19:27
Trump heaps another 5% tariff on Chinese goods in latest tit-for-tat escalation
US 18:11
Production plant in Azerbaijan’s Lankaran switches to full work schedule
Economy 17:52