Britain will withhold $37 billion from EU in no-deal Brexit: Mail on Sunday

25 August 2019 09:10 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to tell European Union leaders he will withhold 30 billion pounds ($37 billion) from the Brexit divorce bill unless they agree to changes to the deal, the Mail on Sunday reported, Trend reports citing Reuters.

If Britain leaves the bloc without a trade deal, lawyers have concluded the government’s will only have to pay the EU 9 billion pounds, rather than 39 billion pounds, the newspaper reported. This is because there will not be any of the costs associated with any transition period, the newspaper said.

Johnson’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU position on Brexit remains unified - Commission
Europe 23 August 15:06
Merkel: We can have until Oct 31 for Brexit backstop solution
Europe 22 August 17:19
Germany readies for possible realities, such as disorderly Brexit
Europe 21 August 16:05
UK PM Johnson to deliver Brexit message to Macron, Merkel
Other News 19 August 16:28
Macron to discuss Brexit with PM Johnson on Thursday
Other News 19 August 15:34
UK parliament must reconvene immediately for Brexit: Labour's McDonnell
Other News 19 August 11:44
Latest
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:51
Queen Elizabeth II jokingly complains about lawn 'ruined' by Trump's helicopters
Europe 09:38
Trade and economy in focus as G7 leaders get down to work
World 08:25
About one million tons of cargoes transported via BTK railway
Economy 08:00
At least 8 dead, 18 injured after bus veers off road in Bangladesh
World 07:35
S. Korean president to pay state visit to Myanmar
World 07:33
Britain joins Germany in criticizing Macron's Mercosur threat
World 06:26
Iran says U.S. missile test to trigger arms race
World 05:55
Family stayed in Syrian town during offensive as rebels ousted
World 05:24