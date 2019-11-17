23 people killed in Bolivia since political crisis began - human rights commission

At least 23 people have been killed, 715 more were injured in clashes since the beginning of the political crisis in Bolivia, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights informed on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Since yesterday (Friday - TASS), 9 people have been killed and 122 have been injured in the wake of clashes with police and armed forces. In total, 23 people have been killed since the beginning of the political crisis, 715 have been injured," the commission informed on Twitter.

A presidential election was held in Bolivia on October 20. The country's Supreme Electoral Court declared that incumbent President Evo Morales had won the vote. His main rival, former President Carlos Mesa, said that he did not recognize Morales' victory. After the results of the election had been announced, protests and strikes erupted across the South American country. Morales declared a state of emergency and accused the opposition of attempting to stage a coup.

