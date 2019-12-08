DPRK says 'very serious test' conducted at space satellite site

8 December 2019 06:22 (UTC+04:00)

The state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that late on Saturday Pyongyang conducted at a satellite site a test that will be used to upgrade the nation's "strategic status". The news agency did not elaborate on the details of the test, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"...The West Sea satellite launch was a very serious test. The National Defence Academy of Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK] reported to the Central Committee of the Workers' Party the successful results of this significant test. The results of this critical test will soon play an important role in further changing the strategic status of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea", KCNA said early on Sunday.

The news comes amid an announcement that denuclearization talks with the United States are no longer on the table.

"We do not need to have lengthy talks with the US now and the denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiation table [...] The alleged ‘sustained and substantial dialogue’ claimed by the United States is none other than a time-saving trick to make expedient use of the DPRK-US dialogue solely in its domestic political agenda [...]", North Korean Envoy to the UN, Kim Song, said in a Saturday statement.

The envoy also criticized Washington for persistently pursuing a "hostile policy" towards North Korea in an alleged attempt to "stifle" the DPRK.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
North Korea's U.N. envoy says denuclearization off negotiating table with United States
World 7 December 20:43
Turkmenistan eyes to launch second artificial satellite into outer space
Turkmenistan 21 November 18:37
North Korean vice foreign minister heads to Russia
Other News 18 November 10:58
North Korea's Kim Jong Un supervises air drills while U.S. and South Korea postpone drills
Other News 18 November 06:24
U.S., South Korea postpone military drills to bolster North Korea peace effort
US 17 November 10:03
US special envoy for North Korea to visit Moscow on Nov 6-9
US 6 November 23:42
Latest
IMF says reached agreement with Ukraine on 3-year $5.5Bln loan
World 04:55
Four dead in shooting near Mexico's presidential residence
Other News 04:00
Russia, Belarus closer to resolving oil, gas issues, says Moscow
Russia 03:24
US Doesn't Rule Out Sending Additional Troops to Syria - Esper
US 02:33
Iron Dome intercepts 2 rockets 'fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians'
Israel 01:55
Amazon CEO says wants to work more with Pentagon
World 00:57
Iran to unveil new generation of enrichment centrifuges soon
Iran 00:17
Air-Raid Sirens Sounding in Southern Israel
Israel 7 December 23:22
Yellow vests, pension reform protesters reportedly clash with police in Paris, Nantes
Europe 7 December 22:23