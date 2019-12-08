DPRK says 'very serious test' conducted at space satellite site

The state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said that late on Saturday Pyongyang conducted at a satellite site a test that will be used to upgrade the nation's "strategic status". The news agency did not elaborate on the details of the test, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"...The West Sea satellite launch was a very serious test. The National Defence Academy of Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK] reported to the Central Committee of the Workers' Party the successful results of this significant test. The results of this critical test will soon play an important role in further changing the strategic status of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea", KCNA said early on Sunday.

The news comes amid an announcement that denuclearization talks with the United States are no longer on the table.

"We do not need to have lengthy talks with the US now and the denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiation table [...] The alleged ‘sustained and substantial dialogue’ claimed by the United States is none other than a time-saving trick to make expedient use of the DPRK-US dialogue solely in its domestic political agenda [...]", North Korean Envoy to the UN, Kim Song, said in a Saturday statement.

The envoy also criticized Washington for persistently pursuing a "hostile policy" towards North Korea in an alleged attempt to "stifle" the DPRK.

