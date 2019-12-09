1.8 bln USD needed to help 9 mln vulnerable children, youth get quality education by 2021: ECW chief

Education Cannot Wait (ECW), a global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, said Sunday that 1.8 billion U.S. dollars is needed to help 9 million vulnerable children and youth get quality education by 2021, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"To deliver on the Education Cannot Wait target of quality education to 9 million children and youth in forced displacement and protracted crisis by 2021, 1.8 billion U.S. dollars is required," ECW director Yasmine Sherif said in a press release emailed to Xinhua.

"Education Cannot Wait has just reached close to 2 million girls and boys. Another 7 million children and youth must be reached by 2021," said Yasmine.

She said that the majority of refugee children struggle with disrupted or poor education.

Citing the story of Genesis, one of the millions of forcibly displaced children around the globe, Yasmine said that "without our support, she will be forced the other way, risking to succumb to the very problems she wants to resolve: conflict, violence and abject poverty."

Noting that the world will gather in Geneva for the Global Refugee Forum in two weeks, Yasmine expressed hope that the forum will become "a turning point for action."

ECW, hosted by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), is the first global fund dedicated to education in emergencies. It was launched by international humanitarian and development aid actors, along with public and private donors, to address the urgent education needs of 75 million children and youth in conflict and crisis settings.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news