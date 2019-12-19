UN General Assembly adopts resolution against glorification of Nazism

19 December 2019 07:11 (UTC+04:00)

The General Assembly of the United Nations on Wednesday adopted a resolution against glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that encourage modern forms of racism and xenophobia, Trend reports citing TASS.

A total of 133 countries - four more than last year - supported the document. The United States and Ukraine voted against. 52 nations, including Austria, France, Turkey, Czech Republic and Slovakia abstained.

In the document, the General Assembly "urges States to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination by all appropriate means, including legislation as required by circumstances."

The resolution also stresses the General Assembly’s concern about the use by neo-Nazi groups, as well as other groups and individuals espousing ideologies of hatred, of information technologies, the Internet and social media to recruit new members, especially targeting children and young people, and to disseminate and to amplify their hate-filled messages."

At the same time, the document recognizes that "the Internet can also be used to counteract these groups and their activities."

The General Assembly recommends states "to take appropriate concrete measures, including legislative and educational ones, in accordance with international human rights obligations, in order to prevent revisionism in respect of the Second World War and the denial of the crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during the Second World War.".

