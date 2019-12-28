Remains of six people onboard crashed helicopter found in Hawaii

The remains of six people onboard a helicopter that crashed on its way back from a sightseeing tour in Hawaii have been recovered, local authorities confirmed on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Seven individuals - one pilot and six passengers, including two children - were on the flight.

Local authorities said they will return to the site of the wreckage on Saturday to search for the seventh set of remains.

The crash site of the helicopter has been confirmed in Koke'e State Park near Nu'alolo Cliff Trail on the Kauai island, according to a release of the Kauai County.

"There are no indications of survivors," said Kauai Fire Department Battalion Chief Sol Kanoho at a press briefing.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news