Japanese woman turns 117 years old, extends record as world's oldest person

6 January 2020 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Kane Tanaka has extended her record as the world’s oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka in southern Japan, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Tanaka marked her birthday with a party on Sunday along with staff and friends at the nursing home, television footage from local broadcaster TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co showed.

Tanaka, whose birthday was on Jan. 2, took a bite from a slice of her big birthday cake. “Tasty,” she said with a smile. “I want some more.”

Tanaka was last year confirmed as the oldest living person, aged 116 years 66 days old as of March 9, according to Guinness World Records.

Tanaka’s record age is symbolic of Japan’s fast-ageing population, which coupled with its falling birthrate is raising concerns about labor shortages and prospects for future economic growth.

The number of babies born in Japan fell an estimated 5.9% last year to fewer than 900,000 for the first time since the government started compiling data in 1899, according to Japan’s welfare ministry.

Tanaka was born prematurely in 1903 and married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, Guinness World Records said. The couple had four children and adopted a fifth.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan orders tightening of immigration procedures after Ghosn flees country: statement
Other News 5 January 08:58
5.9-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Chiba Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
Other News 3 January 03:41
Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels
Other News 27 December 2019 06:40
ITOCHU concludes agreement on North Central Resources membership
Oil&Gas 26 December 2019 10:41
Heads of three Japan Post firms to resign over improper policy sales
Other News 25 December 2019 05:16
Japan mulls methods of discharging Fukushima plant's radioactive water
Other News 24 December 2019 01:28
Latest
New Delhi to hold Assembly Election on 8 February
Other News 18:54
Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul Gushchulug poultry factory reveals output volume
Business 17:51
Azerbaijan’s Gilan Gabala Canning Factory to increase export of fruit juices
Business 17:30
Azerbaijani company eyes to increase supplies of confectionery products abroad
Business 17:22
458 candidates for MP registered in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:01
Russia eyes to supply geosynthetics to Turkmenistan
Business 16:55
Number of payment cards in Azerbaijan as of December 2019 disclosed
Finance 16:43
Number of startup products in Iran disclosed
Business 16:36
UK buys urea in Turkmenistan
Business 16:36