UAE cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry visa for tourists

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) approved on Monday the issuance of a five-year multi-entry visa for foreign tourists, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The decision was made during the cabinet's first meeting in 2020 chaired by UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, official news agency WAM reported.

The move aims to support the UAE's tourist economy and consolidate its position as a global tourist destination, it added.

It is not clear if a visa application fee will be charged.

Another key decision made during the meeting is the introduction of a visa waiver for Mexican citizens travelling to the UAE. The two decisions will be implemented during the first quarter of 2020.

Dubai, one of the seven emirates of the UAE, welcomed 15.92 million overnight tourist visitors in 2018, up 0.8 percent from 2017, official data showed.