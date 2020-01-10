Libyan coast guards detain 150 migrants at sea

Libyan coast guards found more than 150 migrants in national waters and brought them back to the shore, the United Nation’s International Organization for Migration said Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Over 150 migrants are being returned to Libya by the coast guard", the agency tweeted.

The migration agency said its team in Libya stood ready to assist the migrants but stressed that the North African country was not a safe port due to intensifying clashes on the ground.

The watchdog argues that migrants in Libya face arbitrary detention, abuse, and human rights violations.

The Mediterranean remained the main gateway to Europe for migrants from Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East last year, with over 110,000 making it to the shore. More than 1,200 drowned.

