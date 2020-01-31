Two arrested for spreading false coronavirus news in Thailand

31 January 2020 00:35 (UTC+04:00)

Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society said on Thursday that two Thai suspects were arrested and charged with spreading false news in regards to the latest novel coronavirus outbreak, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We have been closely monitoring news and rumors regarding the coronavirus outbreak on social and online media via the Anti-Fake News Center Thailand to ensure that people receive only verified news and not to cause panic among the public," said Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta on Thursday.

"We have also found out that there is plenty of false news in regards to the new coronavirus and are working with the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) to investigate and arrest the offenders," the minister said.

"As for now, the TCSD has identified 15 sources of false news via social and online media," said Buddhipongse. "After investigation, we found that six of those sources have violated the section Computer-related Crime Act 2560."

The Computer-related Crime Act 2560 stipulates uploading falsified information into a computer system which may affect the national security, public safety or may cause public panic.

The DES minister added that two of six offenders had been arrested and charged.

"The other four offenders had no intention to cause harm on their parts and were let go with a warning after signing a police report," Buddhipongse said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
More people being hospitalized in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus spread
Kazakhstan 30 January 18:20
Turkmenistan recommends its citizens to refrain from traveling to China due to coronavirus
Turkmenistan 30 January 16:05
Ambassador: Azerbaijanis to be evacuated from China along with Turkish citizens
Politics 30 January 14:35
Turkey evacuates Georgian citizens from China due to coronavirus
Georgia 30 January 14:17
Chinese restaurants to close in Baku?
Society 30 January 14:08
Coronavirus to have more effect on oil market than previous ones
Oil&Gas 30 January 13:03
Latest
Iran vows to continue its nuclear program despite US sanctions on AEOI
Iran 30 January 23:41
At least 20 women and children held hostage in north Indian village
Other News 30 January 22:40
US imposes sanctions on President of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation
US 30 January 21:52
Iran to produce luxury tile and ceramics
Business 30 January 21:21
US working with Baghdad to deploy patriots in Iraq
Arab World 30 January 21:20
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss possible next steps to resolve Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 January 21:05
Azerbaijani SAB company to produce new types of sausages
Business 30 January 21:00
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry placing mid-term bonds on Baku Stock Exchange’s auction
Finance 30 January 20:55
Azerbaijan sees increase in individual bank deposits
Finance 30 January 20:49