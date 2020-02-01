Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese destinations

Vietnam Airlines will suspend its flights to destinations in China from next week over coronavirus concerns, the company said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Its flights between Vietnam and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen will be suspended from Tuesday, Chengdu from Wednesday, and Macau from Thursday, the company said in a statement.

“All passengers, especially Vietnamese in China planning to fly back to Vietnam are advised to reschedule in advance of their flight’s suspension dates,” the statement said.

Vietnam Airlines will also suspend all flights between Hanoi and Hong Kong from Thursday, and cut its flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong to 7 from 10 per week, it said.

Jetstar Pacific Airlines, partly owned by Vietnam Airlines, will also suspend its flights to Hong Kong and Guangzhou from Thursday, according to the statement.

Budget carrier Vietjet said earlier on Friday it will suspend all flights to and from China from Feb. 1.

On Thursday, Vietnam said it would stop issuing visas for Chinese tourists after the Southeast Asian country detected three new cases of the virus.

