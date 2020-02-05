Marubeni CFO: Coronavirus outbreak may dent global economy, commodity prices

5 February 2020 07:11 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp (8002.T) sees limited direct impact on its businesses from the coronavirus in China, but its spread may weigh on the global economy, commodities and the company’s earnings if it lasts a long time, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The company booked a total of about 19 billion yen ($174 million) in impairment loss on its stakes in oil and gas assets in Mexican Gulf in April-December period to reflect lower long-term estimates of energy prices, Financial Officer Nobuhiro Yabe told an earnings news conference.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
JICA to continue attracting Japanese companies to invest in Uzbekistan
Business 2 February 21:00
Japanese warship departs for Gulf of Oman to protect commercial vessels
Other News 2 February 07:26
5.3-magnitude quake strikes Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Other News 31 January 23:39
Japan plane evacuating citizens arrives Tokyo from virus-hit Wuhan
Other News 29 January 07:03
Japan warns about risks to economy from China virus outbreak
Other News 28 January 10:15
Japan to send charter flight to Wuhan to bring citizens home as virus spreads
Other News 28 January 08:48
Latest
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Polad Bulbuloglu
Azerbaijan 08:23
Libyan daily oil production drops below 200,000 barrels amid closure of oil ports
Other News 07:57
Oil prices climb as OPEC, allies weigh output cuts to cushion coronavirus impact
World 06:23
Ford shares dive after carmaker posts fourth-quarter loss, disappointing 2020 outlook
US 05:41
American, United suspending U.S. flights to and from Hong Kong through February 20
US 04:58
Venezuela's inflation tumbles to 9,586% in 2019: central bank
Other News 04:24
Macy's to close 125 stores, cut more than 2,000 jobs
US 03:14
Nike warns of financial impact from coronavirus outbreak
US 02:26
Bloomberg to double TV spending, expand staff after Democrats' Iowa caucus chaos
US 01:28