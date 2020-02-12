Erdogan: Turkish Armed Forces to strike at Syrian regime forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces will strike at the Syrian regime forces in case of repeated provocation by the Syrian government, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

Erdogan noted that Turkey doesn’t intend to turn a blind eye to the provocations of the Syrian regime, adding that Turkey will do everything in order to force the Syrian regime to comply with the Sochi agreement.

The Turkish president said that 15 Turkish soldiers were killed and 45 were injured in Idlib district.

Earlier, Erdogan said that Turkey decently responded to Syria’s shelling a convoy of the Turkish military.

On Feb. 10, the Turkish army stroke at 115 targets of the Syrian Armed Forces after Turkey’s observation post was shelled and five Turkish soldiers were killed in the shelling.

As many as 101 Syrian soldiers were killed in the strikes.

Three tanks, two artillery mortar strongholds were destroyed and one helicopter was shot down.

The Sochi agreement was concluded on Sept. 17 2018 by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the agreement, the cease-fire in the Idlib region would be preserved, with the withdrawal of heavy arms and radicals from the region.

