Turkish parliament calls for necessary assessment of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly tragedy

World 25 February 2020 13:27 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish parliament called for the necessary assessment of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly tragedy, Trend reports on Feb. 25 referring to a statement made by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish parliament.

“The Khojaly tragedy is a black spot in the history of mankind,” the statement said. "Turkey condemns the massacre of Azerbaijanis by Armenia and demands to withdraw Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories. Turkey has always supported and will always support Azerbaijan.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

During the Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

