15 killed, over 30 injured after train hits bus in southern Pakistan

A train hit a passenger bus on Friday evening in Sukkur district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, leaving 15 people dead and over 30 others injured, a railway official told Xinhua, Trend reports.

An official from the railway office in Sukkur district said on condition of anonymity that a Pakistan Express train hit a bus at a railway crossing in Kandhra town in the Rohri area of Sukkur district.

The train pushed the bus several hundred meters on the track after hitting it at the speed of around 60 km per hour, the official said.

Local people, police and rescue teams were shifting the bodies and the injured to a hospital in Sukkur.

Local media quoted rescue officials as saying that the death toll might further rise because several of the injured were in critical condition.