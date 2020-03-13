Export of defense industry products from Turkey to Azerbaijan increased

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Export of defense products from Turkey to Azerbaijan in January-February 2020 grew 1.4 times compared to the same period in 2019, amounting to $ 8.36 million, Trend reports referring to Turkish Ministry of Commerce on Monday.

In February 2020, export of defense products from Turkey to Azerbaijan grew 1.6 times compared to February 2019, amounting to $ 8.30 million.

In January – February 2020, exports of Turkish defense industry products to world markets grew by five percent compared to the same period last year, amounting to $348.6 million.

Turkish defense industry exports accounted for 1.2 percent of the country's total exports in January through February.

In February 2020, Turkey exported $ 181.7 million to the global defense industry products, which is 15.3 percent more than in the same month of 2019.

Turkish defense industry exports in February 2020 amounted to 1.2 percent of the country's total exports.

Over the past 12 months (February 2019 - February 2020), Turkey exported defense products worth $ 2.7 billion.