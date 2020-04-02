Number of global coronavirus fatalities achieves 50,000

At least 50,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus across the globe, according to data reported by TASS from the coronavirus-hit countries on Thursday, Trend reports.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.