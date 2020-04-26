G20 launches initiative for health tools needed to combat the coronavirus
The group of 20 rich and emerging economies on Sunday launched an international initiative to accelerate access to health tools needed to fight the new coronavirus, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The finance minister of Saudi Arabia, the current G20 chair, said the group is still working to bridge an estimated $8 billion funding gap to combat the pandemic.
