Brazilian Congress declares three-day mourning for COVID-19 victims

The Brazilian Congress declared on Saturday a three-day period of mourning for the victims of the novel coronavirus disease, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The decree, promoted by Rodrigo Maia, president of the Chamber of Deputies, and Davi Alcolumbre, president of the Senate, was published in an extra edition of the "Official Gazette of the National Congress."

"Ten thousand people, loved and important to other people, full of dreams, had their lives interrupted. In solidarity with this pain, regarding the death of these 10,000 Brazilians, the National Congress decrees a three-day mourning," said the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in a joint statement.

The Brazilian Congress added that its members are "not indifferent to loss, sadness, and regret" and called the current moment "lamentably unique," with "stopped cities, children without classes, and frightened people."

Legislators urged the population to continue following the recommendations of health authorities.