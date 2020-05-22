Mexico posts record 2,973 coronavirus cases in single day
Mexican health authorities on Thursday reported 2,973 more coronavirus cases, a daily record for new infections, bringing the country’s total tally to 59,567 cases, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Mexico also registered another 420 deaths, just slightly lower than its record one-day death toll the prior day.
A total of 6,510 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Mexico since the start of the pandemic.
