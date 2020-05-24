Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 101,000 in past day - WHO

World 24 May 2020 23:23 (UTC+04:00)
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 101,000 in past day - WHO

More than 101,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on May 24, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 5.2 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 12:00 (GMT+4) on May 24, as many as 5,204,508 novel coronavirus cases and 337,687 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 101,502 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,286.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 2,338,124. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 55,636 and the number of deaths - by 2,932 and reached 138,116.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,006,984 and the number of fatalities is 173,886. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 19,327 and the number of deaths - by 928.

The East Mediterranean region has 415,806 cases and 10,988 fatalities as of May 24. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 12,887 and the number of deaths - by 182.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,568,448), Russia (344,481), Brazil (330,890), the United Kingdom (257,158), Spain (235,290), Italy (229,327), Germany (178,281), Turkey (155,686), France (142,173), and Iran (133,521).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan becomes one of Tajikistan's top donor countries
Uzbekistan becomes one of Tajikistan's top donor countries
Uzbekistan aims to start saffron cultivation
Uzbekistan aims to start saffron cultivation
Kazakhstan Railways purchases country's largest logistics terminal operator
Kazakhstan Railways purchases country's largest logistics terminal operator
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 101,000 in past day - WHO World 23:23
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends Ramadan congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 22:50
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone conversation Politics 22:21
Areas-supplied with irrigation system to increase in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province Business 22:08
Turkey: Coronavirus recoveries at nearly 120,000 Turkey 22:03
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 21:47
Israel limits coronavirus cellphone surveillance to 'special cases' Israel 21:35
Hong Kong police arrest at least 180 rioters, several officers injured Other News 21:14
Iran starts to provide public transport with dual fuel Business 20:24
Peru registers 115,754 COVID-19 cases with 3,373 deaths Other News 20:11
5.3-magnitude quake hits 122km SW of Mapastepec, Mexico Other News 19:14
Hong Kong police fire tear gas as thousands protest security law Other News 18:13
Russian COVID-19 cases increase to 344,481 Russia 17:15
Azerbaijan confirms 140 new COVID-19 cases, 101 patients recover Society 16:39
Iran and Turkey may open borders soon Iran 16:37
Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company discloses amount of spending Oil&Gas 16:27
Azerbaijani president extends Independence Day greetings to King of Jordan Politics 16:27
Metallurgical production surges in Azerbaijan Business 15:56
Production of industrial pipes to surge in Azerbaijan Business 15:30
Over 90% of US investments in Azerbaijan account for oil and gas industry Oil&Gas 14:51
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 24 Society 14:41
Facilities to be commissioned at airports of Iran's Mazandaran province Business 14:40
EBRD supports Azerbaijan’s tea industry Business 14:12
Apartment prices up in Iran’s capital Business 13:38
Ministry: Iran's mining sector can be alternative to oil sector Business 13:24
Ecosystem of startup projects developing successfully in Azerbaijan ICT 13:14
New committee set up in Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Business 13:13
Goureh-Jask pipeline to accelerate Iran's oil exports Oil&Gas 13:07
Iran announces volume of cargo loaded and unloaded in ports Business 12:22
Azerbaijan’s Agricultural Insurance Fund develops requirements for founders of management company Finance 12:20
Anglo Asian Mining PLC talks about projects on existing fields Business 11:31
Peru registers 115,754 COVID-19 cases with 3,373 deaths World 10:58
5.3-magnitude quake hits 122km SW of Mapastepec, Mexico Other News 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
ADB reveals planned loans to be allocated for Azerbaijan in 2020-2022 Finance 09:34
Afghan Taliban announces 3-day ceasefire during Eid al-Fitr festival Other News 08:56
Buenos Aires lockdown extended until June 7 after rise in coronavirus cases Other News 08:15
China state planner confident consumption to show improvement in May Economy 07:39
Vatican Museums, Holy See's cash cow, to reopen from June 1 Europe 06:57
5.6-magnitude quake hits Mid-Indian Ridge Other News 06:09
Fossil of one of the last megaraptors on the planet found in Argentina Other News 05:27
Moroccan king pardons 483 prisoners Other News 04:42
Rome exhibition marking 500 years since Raphael's death to reopen in June Europe 03:55
World Cup winner Goetze to leave Dortmund at end of season Europe 03:06
No change to two-meter social distancing rule in Ireland: PM Europe 02:21
Spain sees falls in new COVID-19 deaths, cases Europe 01:34
Iran parttakes online at NAM summit to combat COVID-19 Iran 00:45
Azerbaijani IT company talks production of disinfection device ICT 23 May 23:36
Azerbaijan increases alternative energy production Oil&Gas 23 May 23:25
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank should conduct dialogue with all insurers, says expert Economy 23 May 23:20
Azerbaijan's statistical committee reveals production data for industrial sector Finance 23 May 23:16
Azerbaijan increases agricultural production Finance 23 May 23:15
Covid-19 is heavily bearish for global LNG sector Oil&Gas 23 May 23:09
Azerbaijan reveals terms for returning deposits to liquidated banks' customers Finance 23 May 23:01
Azerbaijan to triple compulsory property insurance fees Economy 23 May 22:52
Azerbaijani startups win chance to take part in int'l training programs ICT 23 May 22:44
Iran's Khorasan Steel Company’s production volume increases Business 23 May 22:37
Iran discloses production volume of Sefid Dasht Steel Company Business 23 May 22:33
Iran announces volume of chromite produced in Semnan province Business 23 May 22:28
Iran reveals amount of cooking oil needs Business 23 May 22:25
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 26 Oil&Gas 23 May 22:21
Industry accounts for over half of capital investments made in Azerbaijan Finance 23 May 22:17
Azerbaijan's Finoko NBCO talks new credit evaluation system Business 23 May 22:07
SOCAR Petroleum reveals figures on LNG sales over years Oil&Gas 23 May 21:55
Azerbaijan's Azeri LT oil price down Oil&Gas 23 May 21:49
Azerbaijani IT company describes new games for PC, smartphones ICT 23 May 21:47
Azerbaijan doubles purchase of non-financial assets for agriculture and forestry Finance 23 May 21:33
Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, black box found Other News 23 May 21:30
Russia reveals volume of agricultural products’ export to Georgia Business 23 May 20:51
Uzbekistan becomes one of Tajikistan's top donor countries Finance 23 May 20:46
Uzbekistan aims to start saffron cultivation Business 23 May 20:41
Cyclone Amphan loss estimated at $13 billion in India, may rise in Bangladesh World 23 May 19:25
Malaysia reports 48 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 23 May 18:33
Iran reveals volume of wheat and rapeseed purchased in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Business 23 May 17:41
EU4Energy to focus on Georgia's gas market Oil&Gas 23 May 17:06
Azerbaijan reveals 127 new COVID-19 cases Society 23 May 16:17
Iranian government aims to create 96,000 jobs in Tehran Iran 23 May 15:24
Kazakhstan Railways purchases country's largest logistics terminal operator Transport 23 May 15:08
Iran's product export to Afghanistan stabilizes Business 23 May 15:06
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for May 23 Society 23 May 15:03
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 15-22) Finance 23 May 15:02
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 23 May 15:01
Uzbekistan exempts imported building materials from customs duties Construction 23 May 14:59
Singapore's health ministry confirms 642 more coronavirus cases Other News 23 May 14:56
Philippines reports six coronavirus deaths, 180 more cases Other News 23 May 14:55
Indonesia reports 949 coronavirus new cases, 25 new deaths Other News 23 May 14:43
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender to buy medical equipment Tenders 23 May 14:34
Kazakhstan's Air Astana to establish cargo transporting division Transport 23 May 14:32
KBR to establish engineering and support services JV in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 23 May 14:29
Iran to re-open religious sites, museums - Hassan Rouhani Iran 23 May 14:26
Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan’s AzerTelecom discuss new fiber-optic project Construction 23 May 13:58
Kazakhstan, Turkey eye resuming mutual flights Business 23 May 13:57
Roadmap to assess Georgia’s current climate policy discussed with EU Oil&Gas 23 May 13:53
Iran's Farabi Petrochemical Company’s production increases Oil&Gas 23 May 13:07
Number of coronavirus cases increases in Georgia Georgia 23 May 12:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 15-22) Finance 23 May 12:39
Turkmenistan, Japan discuss research, manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Business 23 May 12:36
Russia reports 9,434 new coronavirus infections Russia 23 May 12:29
Iran moves forward with preferential trade contract with Azerbaijan Business 23 May 12:21
Uzbekistan starts shipment of cherries to South Korea Business 23 May 12:04
All news