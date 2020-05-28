U.S. COVID-19 cases top 1.7 mln -- Johns Hopkins University
The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 1.7 million on Thursday, reaching 1,700,350 as of 9:32 a.m., according to a tally kept by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, the total deaths nationwide, which passed 100,000 on Wednesday, reached 100,467, according to the tally.
New York remains the hardest-hit state with 364,965 cases and 29,484 fatalities. Other states with over 100,000 cases include New Jersey, Illinois, and California, the CSSE data showed.
