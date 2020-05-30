Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 107,000 in past day

More than 107,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on May 29, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 5.7 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 29, as many as 5,701,337 novel coronavirus cases and 357,688 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 107,740 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,354.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 2,613,092. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 56,647 and the number of deaths - by 2,800 and reached 151,212.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,102,574 and the number of fatalities is 178,378. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 22,650 and the number of deaths - by 1,047.

The East Mediterranean region has 475,419 cases and 11,833 fatalities as of May 29. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 13,595 and the number of deaths - by 212.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,675,258), Brazil (411,821), Russia (387,632), the United Kingdom (269,131), Spain (238,278), Italy (231,732), Germany (180,458), India (165,799), Turkey (160,979), and France (146,122).