Coronavirus cases surpass 6 mln globally

The number of the novel coronavirus cases has surpassed six million worldwide, according to TASS estimates based on the governments’ official statements along with the conclusions made by experts and the media in the affected countries, Trend reports.

According to the latest data, as many as 6,002,403 people have been infected. Of those, 366,674 (or 6.11%) died. The cases have doubled approximately for a month, as the threshold of three million was passed on April 27.