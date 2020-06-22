Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 142,000 in past day - WHO

More than 183,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on June 21, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 8.7 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on June 21, as many as 8,708,008 novel coronavirus cases and 461,715 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 183,020 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,743.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 4,279,854. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 116,041 and the number of deaths - by 3,3,241 and reached 219,144.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,527,618 and the number of fatalities is 193,086. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 17,922 and the number of deaths - by 442.

The East Mediterranean region has 897,403 cases and 20,075 fatalities as of June 21. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,975 and the number of deaths - by 515.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,208,829), Brazil (1,032,913), Russia (584,680), India (410,461), the United Kingdom (303,114), Peru (247,925), Spain (245,938), Italy (238,275), Chile (236,748), and Iran (202,584).