WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 212,000

More than 212,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, surpassing 10.9 million, while the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 5,000 to over 523,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on July 4, as many as 10,922,324 novel coronavirus cases and 523,011 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 212,326 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,134. The WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The day before, the organization reported 175,723 new cases and 5,032 deaths throughout the world.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 5,575,482. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 129,772 and the number of deaths - by 3,392 to top 259,094. The number of confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,757,556 and the number of fatalities is 199,510. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew, by 19,694 and the number of deaths went up by 565.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,135,604 cases and 26,521 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 20,043 and the number of deaths - by 493.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was registered in the United States (2,724,433), followed by Brazil (1,496,858), Russia (674,515), India (648,315), Peru (292,004), Chile (288,089), the United Kingdom (284,280), Spain (250,545), Italy (241,184), and Mexico (238,511).