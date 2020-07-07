Tokyo's COVID-19 cases top 100 for 5th straight day

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 102 new daily COVID-19 cases in the capital on Monday, marking the fifth successive day infections have topped 100 in Tokyo amid a prolonged resurgence of cases, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the 102 new cases, the trend of younger people being infected has continued, the metropolitan government said, with 72 new infections being of those aged in twenties and thirties, or about 70 percent of the total.

Of the newly confirmed cases in the city of 14 million, 42 have no known infection route, with 35 of the cases connected to nighttime entertainment establishments in downtown districts in Tokyo.

As clusters of infections continue in such districts, the Tokyo metropolitan government said Monday that 31 of the new cases were connected to such a nightspot in a part of the city's Shinjuku district.

The Tokyo metropolitan government has urged people to pay serious attention to such virus-hit downtown areas and preventative measures, or lack thereof, against the spread of the pneumonia-carrying virus being taken by establishments located there.

It has also urged Tokyo residents to refrain from making unnecessary trips across prefectural borders.