30 households, 25 vehicles damaged by flash floods in Thailand's north

An estimated 30 households and 25 vehicles were damaged by flash floods in Thailand's northern province of Chiang Mai, said Chiang Mai's provincial public disaster mitigation unit on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile Chiang Mai's deputy governor Komsan Suwan-ampa had instructed rescue missions to assist residents stranded inside micro villages and in plantation fields.

The mitigation unit said the flood was one meter deep and had blocked many roads, leading to wet muds and sinking grounds.

So far, 30 households have been affected by the flood, and 25 vehicles have been damaged because the area got flooded suddenly and residents had no time to prepare, said the mitigation unit.

It also said that a few hectares of farmland were destroyed.