WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 259,000

World 19 July 2020 01:16 (UTC+04:00)
More than 259,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, surpassing 13.8 million, while the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 7,300 to over 593,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on July 18, as many as 13,876,441 novel coronavirus cases and 593,087 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 259,848 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,360. The day before, 237,743 new cases and 5,682 fatalities were documented throughout the world. The WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 7,306,371. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 151,531 and the number of deaths - by 4,653 to top 302,508. The number of confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,042,330 and the number of fatalities is 206,684. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew, by 33,358 and the number of deaths went up by 1,202.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,360,791 cases and 33,738 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 13,809 and the number of deaths - by 457.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was registered in the United States (3,544,143), followed by Brazil (2,012,151), India (1,038,716), Russia (765,437), Peru (341,586), South Africa (337,594), Chile (326,539), Mexico (324,041), the United Kingdom (293,243), and Iran (269,440).

