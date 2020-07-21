Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by nearly 230,000 in past day - WHO

Nearly 230,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 20, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 14.3 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 12:00 (GMT+4) on July 20, as many as 14,348,858 novel coronavirus cases and 603,691 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 229,780 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,111.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 7,584,675. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 133,573 and the number of deaths - by 3,107 and reached 309,309.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,079,218 and the number of fatalities is 207,535. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 17,145 and the number of deaths - by 490.

Southeast Asia has 1,436,141 cases and 34,388 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 44,734 and the number of deaths - by 845.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (3,685,460), Brazil (2,074,860), India (1,118,043), Russia (777,486), South Africa (364,328), Peru (349,500), Mexico (338,913), Chile (330,930), the United Kingdom (294,796), and Iran (273,788).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.