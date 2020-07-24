WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by nearly 247,000

24 July 2020
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by nearly 247,000

Almost 247,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, exceeding 15.01 million, while the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 7,000 to surpass 619,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 12.00 (GMT+4) on July 23, as many as 15,012,731 novel coronavirus cases and 619,150 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 247,225 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 7,097.

The day before, 202,726 new cases and 4,286 fatalities were documented throughout the world. The WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed data provided by countries.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 7,948,513. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 137,386 and the number of deaths - by 4,153 to top 317,962. The number of confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,147,860 and the number of fatalities is 208,970. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew, by 22,909 and the number of deaths went up by 501.

South East Asia has 1,571,317 cases and 37,203 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 50,537 and the number of deaths - by 1,312.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases is registered in the United States (3,868,453), followed by Brazil (2,159,654), India (1,238,635), Russia (795,038), South Africa (394,948), Peru (362,087), Mexico (356,255), Chile (336,402), the United Kingdom (296,381), and Iran (281,413).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

