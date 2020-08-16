Sudan, Egypt stress necessity of reaching binding deal on Nile Dam

Sudan and Egypt on Saturday reiterated importance of reaching a binding agreement regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) with commitment to negotiations to resolve the dispute, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"It has been stressed on the necessity of the negotiations to reach a binding agreement in a manner that preserves the interests of the three countries according to the Declaration of Principles signed in 2015," said a joint Sudanese-Egyptian communique issued after joint talks between Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Khartoum.

"It has also been on the necessity of reaching a conflict resolution mechanism and a coordination mechanism among the three countries on the filling and operation of the GERD," said the communique.

The two countries stressed the importance not to adopt any unilateral measures before reaching the binding deal on the filling and operation of the GERD.

In the meantime, Sudan and Egypt voiced commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in all fields.

The Egyptian prime minister arrived in Khartoum earlier on Saturday, leading a high-level delegation, for an official one-day visit to Sudan to review bilateral cooperation in all fields. Enditem